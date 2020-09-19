Skopje, 19 September 2020 (MIA) – An online Career Tech Summit, organized by Women in Tech Macedonia, will take place on Saturday.

Speakers will share best practices with listeners on optimizing steps in the process of job search and the best possible presentation before companies, fine details in CVs and Linkedin accounts, as well as possible scenarios during the technical process and the interview.

“Our goal is to share the best practices, in order to avoid the numerous challenges and possible mistakes that could cost you the perfect employment opportunity,” say the organizers.