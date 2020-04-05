One patient dies, 72 new coronavirus cases in North Macedonia, tally climbs to 555

Skopje, 5 April 2020 (MIA) – 72 new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, one has passed away, three have been cured and will be discharged from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases today, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted Sunday on Facebook.

A 63-year-old man from the village of Labunishta near Struga was hospitalized in very critical condition and passed away few hours after being admitted to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Of the 72 new cases, 14 cases were registered in Skopje, 21 in Kumanovo, one in Shtip, nine in Prilep, 12 in Tetovo, one in Struga, one in Veles, two in Bitola, one in Gostivar, one in Radovis, two in Krusevo and seven in Kochani, bringing the total tally to 555.

“Three patients are leaving the Clinic for Infectious Diseases today after two negative tests. A 63-year-old man from Labunista (Struga) died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital. He was admitted in very critical condition. At present, 74 patients are hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, 15 show severe symptoms, 11 are placed on ventilators, the other patients are stable,” Filipche wrote.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (235), Kumanovo (114), Debar (49), Shtip (19), Prilep (33), Tetovo (29), Struga (24), Veles (10), Bitola (6), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (4), Gevgelija (4), Strumica (2), Kriva Palanka (2), Radvis (3), Krusevo (2) and Kochani (14).