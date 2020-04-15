One patient dies, 66 new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – 66 new patients tested positive to COVID-19 in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally in the country to 974. One patient has passed away, while 12 people from Skopje, who were being treated for the virus at home, have recovered, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

“The test results of the 76-year-old patient who passed away two days ago at the ‘8 September’ hospital in Skopje came back positive today. Her death will be entered in today’s statistics,” the press release read.

In the past 24 hours, 66 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country, of which 10 in Skopje, 27 in Kumanovo, three in Shtip, four in Prilep, five in Tetovo, four in Struga, two in Veles, five in Ohrid, one in Gostivar, three in Kochani, two in Negotino.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in North Macedonia stands at 974.

Of these, in Skopje-339, Kumanovo-262, Debar-49, Shtip-31, Prilep-89, Tetovo-43, Struga-47, Veles-36, Bitola-9, Ohrid-9, Kavadarci-3, Gostivar-10, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-4, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-25, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-1, Negotino-2.

500 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Of these, 310 through the Institute for Public Health, 24 through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 24 through the Avicena lab, 24 through the Biotek lab, 118 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic. A total of 9,762 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, the press release read.

Six new patients were admitted to the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, brining the total tally of people treated there to 34. Six of these have been put on a respirator and eight are in critical condition.

Five patients are hospitalized at the Bitola hospital and one more is set to arrive there from Ohrid. Eight patients are being treated at home.

In Shtip, eight patients are being treated at the hospital and are in stable condition and 17 more are being treated at home, the press release read.