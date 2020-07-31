One in four infected not staying home in Australia’s virus epicentre

One in four people infected with Covid-19 were not obeying health orders and not staying home in Australia‘s Victoria, the state premier told reporters Friday.

When health inspectors checked homes over the past two days of more than 500 people who had tested positive and required to stay home, they found 130 had ignored the lockdown and left for work or were out mixing with the public, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“For heaven’s sake, if you have it you have to stay at home,” Andrews said at his daily news conference.

He said police are investigating more than 100 people in the state capital Melbourne for violating stay-at-home lockdown orders. They have already issued 124 fines of up to 1,300 Australian dollars (935 dollars) for breaching public health orders.

Melbourne is half way through a six week lockdown period, but Andrews said it may be necessary to take stronger steps to combat the virus spread as numbers stay high.

He said Victoria had recorded 627 new virus infections and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the second highest rate of infection after Thursday’s record 723 new infections in Victoria.

Other states have closed their borders to Victorians.

This weekend Queensland is to close its border to people from Sydney, where 21 new cases were recorded overnight.

Australia’s death toll now stands at 196 with 6,434 active cases, according to health authorities.