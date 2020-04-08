One in 5 enterprises have corruption prevention mechanisms: research

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – One in five public enterprises have introduced a corruption prevention policy, shows a research of the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis”.

The number has increased compared to 2019, when only 7.7% of the enterprises said they had established corruption prevention mechanisms.

The fact that public enterprise workers cannot report workplace corruption even if they sport it is an additional problem. Eight out of 49 enterprises have authorized an individual to whom corruption can be reported. Such authorized staff work in an office isolated from all other personnel in two enterprises.

“It is crucial that the staff know where corruption can be reported and to whom and that it is done in secret, in safe and timely manner,” it is noted.

It comes as a result, according to the analysis, of lack of information about the benefits from having a system to prevent corruption in public enterprises.

The research is part of the project “Toward Good Governance in State-Owned Enterprises and Independent Bodies”, funded by the government of the United Kingdom.