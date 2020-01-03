One dead, two injured in knife attack in Paris suburb

Paris, 3 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A man wielding a knife killed one person and injured two others in a park in a Paris suburb on Friday before himself being shot and killed by police, local prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The incident took place in a park in the southern suburb of Villejuif in the early afternoon.

Beccuau did not comment on the assailant’s possible motives, but it appeared that the attack was not initially being treated as an act of terrorism.

In suspected cases of terrorism, national anti-terrorism prosecutors take over the probe from the local prosecution.

Local media reported that anti-terrorism prosecutors were attending the scene, however.

Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, speaking briefly to press alongside Beccuau near the scene of the attack, paid tribute to the police officers.

Their speedy intervention had “enabled the immediate neutralization of the assailant, no doubt preventing a continuation of his murderous rampage,” he said.

The attacker had also tried to knife several other people who had been able to escape him, Beccuau said.

The two surviving victims had been taken to hospitals where their condition was being assessed, she added.