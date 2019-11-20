On World Children’s Day, EU recommits to giving children priority they deserve

Skopje, 20 November 2019 (MIA) – On the occasion of World Children’s Day, Nov. 20, the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued a statement reconfirming the EU’s determination to protect children’s rights.

“This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child – the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history that has helped transform children’s lives around the world for the better,” the statement reads.

“On this day, the European Union reconfirms its determination to making sure that every child has every right. Children need to be able to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment – free from violence, exploitation, harassment or neglect.”

According to the EC, the Convention guides EU policy, legislation and financial programs that uphold the rights of children, and all member states have strong legal frameworks that serve to protect children.

“Despite all efforts, 25 million children in the EU and 19.5 percent of the world’s children continue to live in poverty,” the statement continues.

“Children across the globe are victims of abuse, exploitation, and trafficking. Children suffer from mental health problems, are victims of bullying and commit suicide. We still have a long way to go to make sure that all children regardless of their place of origin, socio-economic background and migration status can fully enjoy their childhood.”

The Convention, the EC points out, has also contributed to changing the way the world looks at children, recognizing them as rights-holders who can play an active role in shaping society.

“The EU is convinced that in order to ensure children’s rights without further delay, we need their meaningful participation,” the statement reads.

“Today, the EU recommits to the principles of the Convention and to giving children the priority they deserve. Investing in children is not only a moral duty but also an essential investment in a better present and future for all of us.” mr/