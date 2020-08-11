Ombudsman: Students with disabilities to be taken into account when choosing teaching modality

Skopje, 11 August 2020 (MIA) – Educational reforms aimed at tackling inequalities must begin with identifying the problems and challenges that students with disabilities are faced with in special primary and secondary schools during distance learning and finding ways to urgently and efficiently resolved them, reads special report of the Ombudsman’s Office.

The report relates to the challenges, disadvantages and advantages of the distance learning for students with disabilities, which was submitted to the Ministry of Education and Science.

“The Ombudsman suggests these categories of students should be taken into account when choosing and creating the teaching modality and while choosing the way of its realization not to start only from the typical student. Education policy makers should identify and be guided by the needs of the most marginalized categories, including students with disabilities, while ensuring uninterrupted access, quality monitoring and successful acquisition of knowledge, whether they are included in regular or special schools. Availability, accessibility, acceptability and adaptability to education, whether in times of emergencies or normal circumstances, are urgent obligations that should be undertaken by the state as being a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” report states.

Therefore, it states, it is necessary to ensure that every child has unhindered access to the right to education, even in distance learning conditions. It involves strengthening the capacity of the education system to reach out to all learners. It focuses on the full and effective participation, accessibility, attendance and achievement of all students, especially those who, for different reasons, are excluded or at risk of being marginalized.

The Ombudsman’s Office aimed at improving distance learning in special primary and secondary schools urges for instructional adaptation of all planned activities in accordance with the annual work program and adapt them in conditions of distance learning.

It’s also necessary the Ministry of Education and Science and the Bureau for Development of Education to provide specific guidelines and instructions in regard to the implementation of distance learning, as well as use of appropriate educational platforms that will suit the needs of students with disabilities.

The report also recommends strengthening and improving the IT skills and competencies of the teaching staff, as well as providing professional service, through additional trainings for online work and use of educational platforms, internet resources, assistance and support of the teaching staff from by IT specialists from the Ministry of Education and Science and Bureau for Development of Education and additional support to parents of children with disabilities by providing technological means and equipment for uninterrupted attendance of online classes, as well as their training.