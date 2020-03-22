Old buildings, several churches in Zagreb damaged

Zagreb, 22 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) — Several buildings in the center of Zagreb and also a few old churches throughout the city were seriously damaged, while a turret of the cathedral fell down in three strong earthquakes that rocked Zagreb and a wider area on Sunday morning.

The most serious damage was visible on old buildings and houses in several streets in downtown Zagreb.

According to first reports, four churches were damaged in the tremors, the epicenter of which was several kilometers north of Zagreb.