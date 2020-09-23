Oil tanker truck explodes in Nigeria killing 23, including children

Lagos, 23 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Twenty-three people, including children, were killed when an oil tanker truck overturned and exploded near a bus stop in central Nigeria, emergency officials said on Wednesday.

The victims include staff and students of the Kogi State Polytechnic in the central town of Lokoja, which is near to the accident site, Federal Road Safety Corps said in a statement. A family of five and school children are also among the dead.

Four of the victims “were burnt beyond recognition” after the explosion near a bus stop that serves the polytechnic, the statement read.

The initial cause of the accident, in which the truck overturned, spilled oil and exploded, was still unknown on Wednesday, with initial investigations pointing to a possible brake failure.

Nine other vehicles also caught fire following the explosion, the road agency said.

Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello urged the population to “remain calm and peaceful” despite their grieving.

Road accidents are common in the West African nation and are often caused by poor road infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

In June 2018, 11 people were killed and 54 vehicles caught fire when an oil tanker overturned in the commercial capital Lagos.