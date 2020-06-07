Oil producers see signs of oil market recovery but extend output cut

Vienna, 7 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The sharp reduction of global oil production that was agreed because of the pandemic will be extended for one month, around two dozen oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia decided on Saturday.

While the reductions that were first agreed in April had “helped garner tentative signs of a recovery in the global economy and oil market,” policies must stay in place to keep the market in balance, the countries said in a statement.

The group consisting of the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a Moscow-led group of allies (OPEC+) had decided to slash their joint output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May and June, aiming to take around 10 per cent of global oil supplies off the market.

The step was meant to cut supply and raise global oil prices, which had plummeted as the coronavirus crisis hit demand from the manufacturing industries and the transport sector.

In videolink negotiations on Saturday, energy and oil ministers from the involved countries also agreed that countries that have been producing more than they should must compensate by producing less in coming months.

Nigeria, Iraq, Angola and Kazakhstan have been overproducing, according to Commerzbank energy analyst Eugen Weinberg in Frankfurt.

“Today all [OPEC+ countries] have confirmed their obligations to 100 per cent fulfill the agreements,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in comments carried by state media.

“We see a positive effect of the joint actions. But the market is still in a fragile state and needs support,” Tass agency reported. The agreements should now continue to have a positive effect on stabilizing the energy market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.

Even after the current cut of 9.7 million bpd runs out, gradually smaller cuts would stay in place until 2022, according to the deal reached in April.

Since the cut took effect last month, “these adjustments have provided much-needed relief to the market, and we have seen a tentative recovery,” Algerian energy minister and current OPEC president Mohamed Arkab said at the start of the deliberations.

Since April, the benchmark price for European Brent oil has recovered from a level of around 20 dollars per barrel to above 42 dollars.

The minister also noted that oil demand has picked up globally as economic activity slowly returns to normalcy.

“Despite the progress achieved to date, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels,” Arkab cautioned.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami tweeted about the agreement: “This will have a real impact on energy stability and fair prices in the oil market, and will be the starting point for economic recovery”.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Friday the country would not to take part in the extension but would stick to the April agreement. Energy Minister Rocio Nahle stressed on Twitter that the North American country remains open to dialogue.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said that China is still the only country with a positive economic trend while a recession persists overall.

The latest decision by oil producers was aimed at pushing the benchmark price for European Brent oil above 50 dollars, he said in a video that was posted online by well-known Iranian energy journalist Reza Zandi.

But pushing the price up too high could end up hurting OPEC, warn analysts, since it could prompt more US suppliers into the market.

A price level above 40 dollars would provide an incentive to bring US wells that had been shut down due to the crisis back online, analyst Weinberg wrote.

“With an excessively fast rise of oil prices, OPEC is digging its own grave,” he wrote.