“Ohrid Ultra Trail” rescheduled for September because of coronavirus

Ohrid, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – The second edition of the trail running event “Ohrid Ultra Trail”, which was to take place in May, has been rescheduled for September due to the coronavirus situation, the organizers say.

The ultramarathon will now take place between September 18-20. The date has been carefully set, so that it doesn’t overlap with other trail running events in the region.

Several options are available for participants who have already applied, including transfer of the amount paid and full refund.