Ohrid to mark 11th anniversary of tourist boat accident on Saturday

Ohrid, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – Saturday will mark the 11th anniversary of the Lake Ohrid boat accident that claimed the lives of 15 Bulgarian tourists.

A commemorative event will be held to honor victims, attended by delegations from the municipality of Ohrid, Bulgarian consulate, port authorities, civil association “5 September”, etc.

The 2009 Lake Ohrid boat accident took place on September 5, at 10:30 a.m. when the sightseeing boat “Ilinden”, carrying 57 passengers, capsized 250 meters away from the lake shore.

Victims hailed from Bulgarian municipalities of Pirdop, Zlatitsa, Anton, etc.