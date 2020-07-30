0_Sport.PortalMoreSport.Slajder

Ohrid Swimming Marathon cancelled

This year's Ohrid Swimming Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, says the national swimming federation.

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – This year’s Ohrid Swimming Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, says the national swimming federation.

“The Swimming Federation of North Macedonia, a member of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), announces that this year’s international swimming marathons – the 25km Ohrid Marathon and the 10km marathon) of the world series will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the press release.

The 2021 dates of the events are August 21 for the 25km marathon and August 28 for the 10km marathon.

