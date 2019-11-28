Ohrid’s Ali Pasha Mosque opens after reconstruction

Поврзани вести
Helsinki Committee marks 25th anniversary
28 November 2019 16:41
PM Zaev: Spiritual damage by football fans far greater than theater’s material damage
28 November 2019 16:36
President Pendarovski receives credentials of new Croatian Ambassador Tiganj
28 November 2019 15:36
Pendarovski: Efforts made to make sure Spain ratifies NATO protocol soon
28 November 2019 15:19
Industrial production notes 4,2% increase in October
28 November 2019 14:34
MISA to focus on digital transformation of administrative processes in 2020
28 November 2019 14:30
Провери го и оваClose
-
Ohrid pays tribute to Goran Stefanovski with memorial plaque27 November 2019 12:02
-
Erdogan warns Europe: Turkey has opened gates for IS, to send more12 November 2019 12:07
-
Ohrid summit: W. Balkans will be better place to live, important factor in Europe10 November 2019 14:02