Ohrid’s Ali Pasha Mosque opens after reconstruction

Ali Pasha Mosque in Ohrid, after undergoing reconstruction works, was opened Thursday with many believers and officials of the Islamic Religious community attending the event. Turkish Deputy Culture Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan was also in attendance.

Photo of Александар Бачиќ, Охрид Александар Бачиќ, Охрид 28 November 2019 17:58
