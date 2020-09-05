Ohrid marks 11th anniversary of tourist boat accident

Ohrid, 5 September 2020 (MIA) – The 11th anniversary of the Lake Ohrid boat accident, that claimed the lives of 15 Bulgarian tourists, was marked with a commemorative event on Saturday.

“We gather here every year on September 5, to pay our respects to the 15 Bulgarian nationals, who lost their lives on Lake Ohrid 11 years ago,” Bulgarian Ambassador to North Macedonia Angel Angelov told reporters after laying a wreath for victims at the new accident memorial in Ohrid.

Ohrid’s deputy mayor Riste Nikoleski underlined at the event that the people of this city will always look back on the accident in sorrow.

“We’ve taken actions to improve safety on Lake Ohrid and we’ll continue to do so. Today, we’re gathered in front of this new memorial to honor victims,” Nikoleski said, adding that the event further promotes friendly relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

The new memorial dedicated to casualties of the 2009 boat accident was designed by architect Nikola Smetenoski.

Multiple delegations from Ohrid and Bulgaria, port authorities, civil association “5 September”, etc. attended Saturday’s commemorative event.

The 2009 Lake Ohrid boat accident took place on September 5, at 10:30 a.m. when sightseeing boat “Ilinden”, carrying 57 passengers, capsized 250 meters away from the lake shore.

Victims hailed from Bulgarian municipalities of Pirdop, Zlatitsa, Anton, etc.