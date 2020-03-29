Ohrid Hospital director to be dismissed: minister

Skopje, 29 March 2020 (MIA) – The director of the Ohrid Hospital will be dismissed tomorrow in the wake of the case involving a 66-year-old woman from Struga who died after being infected with the coronavirus, said Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“Regarding the case of the woman from Struga that passed away yesterday after she wasn’t hospitalized, according to information of the Ohrid Hospital Ward for Infectious Diseases, the hospital director will be dismissed tomorrow and a new one will be appointed,” Filipche told a news conference Sunday, adding that inspectors were looking into whether someone else might have been involved, too.

Earlier, the Ohrid prosecutor’s office said it opened an investigation into the death of the 66-year-old woman, who was the fourth fatality of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“According to initial information, after the patient’s conditions rapidly deteriorated, her family doctor said that she must be admitted to the Ward for Infectious Diseases of the Ohrid Hospital. Despite the doctor’s orders, she wasn’t hospitalized,” prosecutors said in a statement, adding that facts would be established to determine if it was a case of criminal liability.