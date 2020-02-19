Official website of new Croatian president launched

Zagreb, 19 February 2020 (Hina/MIA) – The website www.predsjednik.hr of the newly inaugurated Croatian president Zoran Milanovic was launched on Wednesday morning.

The website is still in a trial period.

It offers the biographies of Milanovic and his four predecessors in the presidential office at Pantovcak.

Also, Milanovic’s inauguration speech and quotes and statements from his speeches and interviews during the election campaign are available on the website.

However, video and photo content prevails.