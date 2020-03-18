Official: Infections could reach 10 million if Germans don’t act

Germany could be dealing with 10 million coronavirus infections in the coming months if its citizens do not adhere to measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, the country’s top disease control official said on Wednesday.

“We have an exponential development in the epidemic,” Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, said in Berlin.

He appealed to Germany‘s some 83 million people to limit contact with others.

While Germany has not yet ordered the lockdown measures seen in Italy and France, the government earlier this week issued a raft of orders aimed at drastically scaling back public life.

This included the closure of bars, sports clubs and leisure facilities, while religious gatherings are banned. Almost all schools have been closed.

After chairing an emergency cabinet meeting in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel is to update the nation on measures responding to the crisis in a pre-recorded televised statement, to be aired at at 8:15 pm (1915 GMT) by the ZDF public broadcaster.

The Robert Koch Institute, a government agency, said on Wednesday that almost 8,200 cases of infection have now been confirmed, up by over 1,000 compared to the previous day.

According to dpa’s own latest tally using the data from separate states, the number of infections has reached over 10,000, with 28 deaths. Two Germans have also died in Egypt.

Experts in Germany say the virus could infect 60-70 per cent of the population, meaning 50 million-58 million people.

The government measures are not aimed at stopping the outbreak – this is now impossible – but rather at slowing the spread in order to prevent the country’s health facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

Wieler has called for the capacity of intensive care facilities in German hospitals to be doubled to cope with the pandemic.

It is unclear how long the German government’s nationwide restrictions will remain in place and indeed whether Merkel will announce even more draconian measures.

Wielar said he finds it “realistic” that a vaccine for the virus will be available by early next year.

The outbreak reached Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) this week, with Friedrich Merz, a candidate for the party leadership ahead of elections next year, having confirmed on Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus.

The following day, he tweeted that his “flu symptoms have become slightly stronger,” while thanking health workers and his well-wishers.

Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s deputy and finance minister, tweeted that he would be working from home after waking up with a “heavy cold.” He would take a test for the virus as a precaution, he added.

The German government has warned its citizens against all foreign travel.

Meanwhile, around 21,000 foreigners have been turned away at the country’s borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark since the introduction of strict controls this week, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

The German Foreign Office has launched a major “airlift” operation to bring home German tourists stranded abroad, estimated to number over 100,000.

The first plane carrying German holidaymakers landed earlier.

The Lufthansa flight from Tunis arrived at Munich’s Franz Josef Strauss Airport at 14.20 CET (1320 GMT).