Official: 40 US people on cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus

Some 40 US citizens aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a top public health official said Sunday, adding that anyone infected will not be evacuated.

“Well, 40 of them have gotten infected. They are not going to go anywhere. They’re going to be in hospitals in Japan,” Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told broadcaster CBS.

“People who have symptoms will not be able to get on the evacuation plane,” he explained. Others, would be evacuated “imminently.”

The US Department of Defense said it is preparing to receive two government chartered evacuation flights from Japan, carrying passengers who were aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which has been docked off the port of Yokohama since February 3.

Once in the US, the people will be quarantined.