Office holders only allowed to travel for coronavirus events, says Filipche

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – The decision which allows selected office holders to take trips abroad refers only to coronavirus-related events that will be held to coordinate easing measures in the region, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Thursday.

“All visits will follow the special protocol adopted by the Committee for Infectious Diseases. Only selected officials will be allowed to travel and only in case of such scheduled coronavirus-related meetings,” the Minister said.

The European Committee, he added, presented Wednesday a package of guidelines for travel within the EU. In line with all these recommendations and protocols, Filipche is set to meet Thursday with his Greek counterpart.

“We’ll discuss at the meeting how our countries have managed the coronacrisis so far, as well as preparations for upcoming coronavirus waves and timelines for opening borders and airports,” the Minister said.

He told the news conference that different countries have taken different positions on travel, which will have to be coordinated in order for regional Health Ministers to hold meetings.

“Some countries require travellers to be tested, while other don’t. We’re also looking for an alternative to quarantine,” Filipche said.

Only time, he underlined, will tell when travel will be possible again.

“We need to take a unified approach at regional level. This is what coordination meetings aim to achieve,” Filipche said.