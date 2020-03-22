Observance of recommendations lowers pace of coronavirus spread: WHO

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – Health authorities are doing well to cope with the spread of the coronavirus in the country. It is necessary to fully implement measures and recommendations, because this affects the speed of the outbreak spread, which is important for the health system’s ability to accept all patients in need of treatment, says Jihan Tavilla, World Health Organization representative in North Macedonia.

“The idea to be home and not go out is maybe upsetting for some people, but is required. There is no other way to stop the spread of the virus, to maintain the health system so that it is functional,” Tavilla told Sitel TV.

According to her, it is not known how long the pandemic will last in global terms and predictions cannot be made in this early stage of the outbreak, but its course will depend on the undertaken actions and measures.

“This means that if people respond positively to the Government’s recommendations, we will all be safe and affect the course of the outbreak. But if people still refuse to believe, let me tell them this is a serious situation that requires distancing and staying at home, thus protecting yourself and your family,” says Tavilla.

She adds that the virus primarily affects older people or persons with underlying illnesses, but young people are not spared either.

‘I use this opportunity to tell the youth that data from a number of countries shows people over 50 make a significant share of the patients requiring hospitalization and the virus does not spare any age if there is contact. Although young people believe they are not directly affected or will not be seriously ill, they should know they are not invincible and the virus can attack anyone,” notes Tavilla.