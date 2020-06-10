Observance of Air Force Brigade Day

Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – A ceremony marking the Day of Air Force Brigade of the Army of North Macedonia, June 10 will be held Wednesday in “Strasho Pindjur” barracks in Petrovec.

Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska is scheduled to address the ceremony.

Ceremony will include a flight demonstration by the Army aviation as well as the flight of F-16 aircrafts that perform regular NATO air patrol over our territory, which began by our joining in the Alliance, and which according to the technical agreement is carried out by the Hellenic Air Force.

The group of nine aircrafts including three Mi-17 helicopters, two Mi-24 helicopters, two Bell 206 helicopters and two ZLIN 242 L aircrafts will fly over Skopje, which is scheduled to take place today between 12:00 and 13:00.

“We hope that the citizens of the City of Skopje will enjoy the flight demonstration of the aircrafts. On behalf of all members of the Air Force Brigade, we wish the citizens of North Macedonia to remain in good health and respect the recommendations for protection against COVID-19 pandemic,” Major Sasho Pavlovski said.