0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderNational CorrespondentsPoliticsVideo statement

Observance of 75th anniversary from first class in Macedonian language

We've brought the Macedonian language on equal grounds with other languages in Europe and the world, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told an event on the 75th anniversary from the first class in Macedonian language held in Bitola in 1945. 

Photo of Марјан Танушевски, Битола Марјан Танушевски, Битола 7 February 2020 22:04

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close