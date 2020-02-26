0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Observance of 16. anniversary from President Boris Trajkovski’s death

North Macedonia observes Tuesday 16 years from the death of President Boris Trajkovski, who was killed in a plane crash in Rotimlja near Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina..  

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 26 February 2020 9:29
