Nuredini: The only hazardous waste in our country is communal waste

Поврзани вести
EU’s Michel oversees construction of wastewater collectors at Vardar river
25 January 2020 17:02
Zaev: Possible to pass PPO law by February 11
25 January 2020 15:42
Blood drive event to honor late Toshe Proeski
25 January 2020 12:21
Embassy of Montenegro hosts parade on 51st Mimosa Festival
25 January 2020 11:59
Spasovski, Zaev send condolences to quake victims in Turkey
25 January 2020 11:31
Earthquake in Turkey claims 21 lives, more than 1,000 injured
25 January 2020 10:46
Провери го и оваClose
-
Makraduli: Country has more exports than imports of waste24 January 2020 14:19
-
Spasovski: No hazardous waste imported in North Macedonia22 January 2020 13:16
-
Skopje Mayor: No hazardous waste imported, further checks needed20 January 2020 16:05