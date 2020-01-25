0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsSocietyVideo statement

Nuredini: The only hazardous waste in our country is communal waste

Minister of Environment Naser Nuredini will meet Monday with new director of the Drisla landfill. Nuredini told MIA on Saturday that the only hazardous waste we have in our country is communal hazardous waste.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 25 January 2020 17:56
