Nuredini: Investment in green and sustainable energy an imperative

Athens, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini addressed Friday the Southeast Europe Energy Forum in Thessaloniki and compared the COVID-19 the pandemic with climate change by saying that the corona-crisis would be overcome once a vaccine is found but climate change is something for which there is no way back, MIA reports from Athens.

“The idea to invest more in green and sustainable energy is an imperative,” said Minister Nuredini, who took part in panel “Southeast Europe: energy cooperation beyond borders. The energy map of SE Europe and the future of Eastmed” alongside Greek and Romanian counterparts, Kostis Hatzidakis and Niculae Havrilet respectively.

Nuredini said North Macedonia is working on the enlargement of the gas distribution network, adding that gas is the key energy resource in going forward to cleaner energy, while highlighting the importance of the interconnector with Greece.

“We are a small country and this interconnector is very important for us. We are also planning to link up with Albania, Kosovo and Serbia, thus creating a larger volume of gas distribution options for the country. This will also give us safety and independence considering that we currently have only one source of supply,” said Nuredini.

Referring to the excellent energy relations with Greece, he expressed hope they would further develop.

Greek Minister Hatzidakis also noted the importance of the interconnector between the two countries, hoping it would be finalized soon.

The Southeast Europe Energy Forum is held in a hybrid format, including a limited number of participants. It is organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics, the Atlantic Council and the U.S Chamber of Commerce.