Number of tourists in first half of 2020 drops by 71.8 percent: statistics

Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – The number of tourists in the first half of 2020 (January-June), compared to the same period in 2019, decreased by 71.8 percent. The number of domestic tourists decreased by 64.8 percent, while that of foreign tourists decreased by 74.8 percent, said the State Statistical Office on Wednesday.

The number of nights spent decreased by 71.3 percent. The number of nights spent by domestic tourists decreased by 64.1 percent, while those by foreign tourists decreased by 75.3 percent.

The number of tourists in June was 5,210, and the number of nights spent by tourists was 14,179.

Compared to June 2019, the number of tourists decreased by 95.6 percent, and the number of nights spent decreased by 94.6 percent.

The number of domestic tourists in June decreased by 88.9 percent, while the number of foreign tourists decreased by 97.9 percent.

The number of nights spent by domestic tourists in June decreased by 90.1 percent, and the number of nights spent by foreign tourists decreased by 96.6 percent.