Skopje, 26 April 2020 (MIA) – The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in North Macedonia has reached 500, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“I’d like to thank healthcare workers, patients, and their families. We need the support of all citizens to continue fighting the coronavirus successfully. Respect measures, because the only way to win this fight is if we work together,” read Filipche’s post.