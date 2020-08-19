Number of new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia continues to drop

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report, a total of 11,605 COVID-19 tests were carried in the period August 10 – 16, which is 17.8% more than the previous week, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Of these, 902, i.e. 7.8% of patients were positive for coronavirus, which represents a steady drop compared to previous weeks’ 10%, 9.4% and 8.6%

The majority of new cases (27.8%) were registered in Skopje, followed by Kumanovo (13.6%). In 18 cities, under 20 new cases were registered in the past week.

Of the new COVID-19 patients, most (22.8%) are aged over 60, followed by those aged 30-39 (18.1%). The least number of new cases were registered in children under 9 (2.9%) and those aged 10-19 (5.4%).

87, i.e. 10.1% of new patients were admitted for hospital treatment, while comorbidities have been registered in 244, i.e. 28.4% of patients.

35.3% of new patients were in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, while 27 had travelled abroad in the past 14 days.

In the period August 10 – 16, 1,067 persons recovered who were hospitalized or treated at home, which is 29 patients more than the previous week.

Moreover, 17 coronavirus patients passed away, which is 32.0% less than the previous week. Most of the deceased were aged over 60 (52.9%). Comorbidities were registered in 11 of the casualties.

The full report as well as other COVID-19 information are available at the Public Health Institute’s website.