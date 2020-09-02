Number of new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia continues to decrease

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report, a total of 9,944 COVID-19 tests were carried in the period August 24 – 30, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Of these, 666 , i.e. 6.7% of patients were positive for coronavirus, which represents a steady drop compared to previous weeks.

The majority of new cases (31.4%) were registered in Skopje. In 23 cities, under 20 new cases were reported in the past week.

Of the new COVID-19 patients, most (23.7%) are aged over 60, followed by those aged 30-39 (20.7%). The least number of new cases were registered in children under 9 (1.8%) and those aged 10-19 (4.7%).

71 new patients were admitted for hospital treatment, which is 40.3% less than the previous week, while comorbidities have been registered in 195 (29.6%) of patients.

212 (32.2%) of new patients were in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, while 24 had travelled abroad in the past 14 days, the press release read.

In the period August 24 – 30, 1,112 persons recovered who were hospitalized or treated at home, which is 558 patients, i.e. 100%, more than the previous week.

Moreover, 35 coronavirus patients passed away, a 84.2% increase compared to the week before. Of these, most were aged over 60. Comorbidities were registered in 29 of the casualties.

The full report as well as other COVID-19 information are available at the Public Health Institute’s website.