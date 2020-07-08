Number of new COVID-19 cases, casualties down, more patients recover: report

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – According to the Public Health Institute’s weekly report for the period June 29 – July 5, the number of new coronavirus cases in North Macedonia has decreased, while the number of recovered patients rose compared to the previous week, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Of the 8,422 COVID-19 tests that were carried out June 29 – July 5, 917 came back positive, which is 186 less than the previous week. In the past three weeks, the number of new cases is steadily declining at weekly level.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in 25 cities throughout the country, the majority of which (45.9%) in Skopje, followed by Tetovo (10.3%). In 17 cities, under 20 new cases were registered in the past week.

Of the new COVID-19 patients, the majority (22.9%) are over 60 years old, followed by those aged 50-59 (19.8%). A slight decline has been registered in patients aged 40-19, while the number of new patients between the ages of 30-19 and 20-29, noted a small increase. The least number of new cases were registered in children under 9 (3.1%) and those aged 10-19 (4.1%).

113, i.e. 13.4% of new patients were admitted for hospital treatment, which is a 4% decline compared to the previous week. Comorbidities have been registered in 205, i.e. 25% of new patients.

In the period 29 June – 5 July, 46 coronavirus patients passed away, which is 11% less than the previous week. Most of the deceased were aged over 60 (67.4%). Comorbidities were registered in 38 (82.6%) of the casualties.

613 patients recovered in the past week, which is 166 more that in the period 21-28 June. This is a positive indicator for the decrease of new active cases, reads PHI’s weekly report.