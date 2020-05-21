Number of infections in Skopje and Tetovo on the rise

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – Over the last five days, Skopje and Tetovo have registered 96 COVID-19 cases, 72 of which in Skopje and 24 in Tetovo.

The Ministry of Health says the clusters of the cases in Skopje have been located and come from the same families, with infections resulting from domestic gatherings.

Groupings and non-observance of measures are the reasons for the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Tetovo region.

“Today we have 10 new cases in Tetovo and its surrounding. Most of them were in contact with infected persons but there are also new clusters. There are three new clusters on top of the existing 25. Tetovo and Bogovinje municipalities, including the surrounding villages, have the largest number of cases,” said Naim Skenderi from the city’s Public Health Center on Thursday.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, there are 673 infected persons and 24 deaths in Skopje, and 161 infected persons and 15 deaths in the Tetovo region thus far.