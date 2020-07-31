Number of employees in industry down 5.2 pct in June: statistics

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – In June 2020, the number of employees in industry was down 5.2% compared to the same month in 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

In the period January-June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, the number of employees in industry decreased by 4.4%.

The number of employees in the section Mining and quarrying in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, decreased by 0.6%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 5.7% and in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 0.9%.

The number of employees by Main Industrial Groupings in June 2020, in comparison with June 2019, was lower in Energy by 1.0%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 5.6%, Capital goods by 5.3%, Durable consumer goods by 8.2% and Non-durable consumer goods by 5.5%.