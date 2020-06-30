Number of employees in industry down 5.1% in May: statistics

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – The number of employees in industry in May 2020 has decreased by 5.1% compared to May 2019, while noting a 4.2 decline in the period January-May 2020 in comparison with the same time last year, State Statistical Office data shows.

The number of employees in industry in the section Mining and quarrying in May 2020, in comparison with May 2019, decreased by 0.9%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 5.6% and in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 0.4%.

The number of employees in industry by Main Industrial Groupings in May 2020, in comparison with May 2019, was lower in Energy by 0.4%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 6.1%, Capital goods by 2.7%, Durable consumer goods by 8.5% and Non-durable consumer goods by 6.1%.