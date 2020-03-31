Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Number of employees in industry down 3.2% in February

The number of employees in industry in February 2020 compared to the same month in 2019 was down 3.2%. A 3.2% decrease has also been noted in the number of industry employees in the period January-February 2020 compared to the first two months of 2019, State Statistical Office data shows. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 31 March 2020 12:26
Back to top button
Close
Close