Number of coronavirus patients treated at Skopje clinic rises

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) – Fifty-nine patients are currently being treated at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases after nine new people infected with the coronavirus have been admitted. Of those, 12 are in critical condition, including five patients in ICU, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Wednesday.

Five patients have been discharged from the clinic after testing negative twice. Of 29 patients who are treated at home, eleven are going to be tested in the coming days. All of them are in good condition, according to him.

“Unfortunately, a 65-year-old woman died today of coronavirus-related complications,” Filipche told a news conference, adding that the patient had pre-existing conditions, including a severe lung disease, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Citing a Health Ministry press release issued earlier, Filipche said that in the past 24 hours, 257 people were tested for the coronavirus, 25 of which were positive for the infection. Of these, 7 new cases were registered in Skopje, 7 in Kumanovo, two in Prilep, five in Tetovo, two in Struga, one in Gevgelija and one in Kochani.

“The total number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia is 354,” he said.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (183), Kumanovo (54), Debar (47), Shtip (15), Prilep (12), Tetovo (13), Struga (9), Veles (6), Bitola (4), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (1), Gevgelija (2), Strumica (1), Kriva Palanka (1), Kochani (1).

So far, 3,775 people have been tested for COVID-19, the Minister said.