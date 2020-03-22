Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 114

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – 29 new cases of patients tested positive for the coronavirus in the country were registered overnight, the Health Ministry says Sunday, adding that the COVID-19 tally until 12 pm stands at 114.

Of those, 22 are in Skopje, 3 in Shtip, 2 in Debar, one in Kumanovo and another one in Ohrid.

“According to the place of residence, 65 COVID-19 cases were registered in Skopje so far, 36 in Debar, 7 in Shtip, 2 in Kavadarci, 2 in Ohrid, one in Gostivar and one case in Kumanovo,” the Ministry said in a press release.

At the moment, 24 patients are treated at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

“Seven patients are receiving oxygen treatment, and 11 are in stable condition. On Monday, smears will be taken from 6 patients for a check up after they were diagnosed 14 days ago. Of those, 5 are in good condition. The female patient, whose condition has deteriorated, is still on a ventilator,” said the press release.

The patients receiving home-based care are constantly in contact with doctors, according to the Health Ministry.