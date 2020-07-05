“Now is the Time” coalition holds rally in Struga

Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – “Now is the Time” coalition held Saturday evening a rally in Struga.

Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela talked at the rally among other things about the idea of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, to exclude Albanians from the new government.

“I hear that Zaev and Mickoski are ready to form a government made up only of Macedonians. Let me tell you loud and clear, if you form a government of exclusively Macedonian representatives, we’ll form our own government of Albanians,” Sela said at the Struga rally.

Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa leaders, Zijadin Sela and Afrim Gashi visited the Struga village of Labunishta earlier in the day.