Norwegian Ambassador: Citizens have to feel that authorities care and stand up for them

Brussels, 17 May 2020 (MIA) – I believe that the resolve and capacity to create trust between citizens and their institutions are key for any societal development. In order to achieve sustainable social stability and cohesion, citizens have to feel that “the authorities care and stand up for me”, said Jørn Gjelstad, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to North Macedonia with main office in Belgrade said in the interview with web portal European Western Balkans (EWB).

“In this sense, independent institutions, inclusive parliamentary procedures, media freedom, anti-corruption, equality, innovation and environmental protection are the fundamentals for this trust-building,” he said, who is also Ambassador of Kingdom of Norway to Serbia and Montenegro.

“There are still some miles to go for all these countries in order to reach full convergence with EU principles and values, to which Norway fully subscribes. But I am happy to see, that there is a declared political will among these countries mentioned to align themselves with these values and principles. Personally, I would like to see this process becoming accelerated and politically even more focused than we have seen so far,” he added.

Cooperating with Civil Society in Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro stand out as a priority for the Embassy. The NGO sector is important to any country, he said.

“Norway has a long-lasting tradition of prioritizing civil society, to make it robust and influential. Every Norwegian government, irrespective of party composition, perceives the civil society sector as a strategic partner in strengthening democratic values and welfare. Without the active engagement of the civil society and their organizations, the necessary consensus and trust for rational and inclusive governance would be more difficult to achieve. The NGOs should be encouraged to advocate views that inform and shape the public debate. Mutual respect and professional connections should, therefore, be developed between NGOs and the authorities, provided that the roles are well defined and the relationship transparent. In terms of effective contribution to the process of democratization and EU integration in the three countries, my experience so far is that Civil Society is doing a most important contribution,” Gjelstad said.

And this is why Norway is actively supporting a wide range of projects carried out by Civil Society organizations in all the three countries through the Balkan Trust for Democracy, he said.

“These projects are all specifically designed to expand democratisation, increase transparency and to improve the quality of life at the local level,” Gjelstad said in the interview.