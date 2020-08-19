Norway expels Russian diplomat amid espionage allegations

A Russian diplomat has been asked to leave Norway following the recent arrest of a Norwegian national on espionage charges.

The Oslo district court on Monday ordered the India-born Norwegian national to be placed in pretrial detention for four weeks.

The man – in his 50s – was arrested by the Norwegian security service PST on Saturday while meeting a Russian intelligence officer at a restaurant in the Norwegian capital.

“We have informed the Russian ambassador that an employee at the Russian embassy is no longer wanted as a diplomat and is requested to leave Norway,” a Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday in a written statement to dpa.

The diplomat had engaged in activities that were “not compatible with his role and status as a diplomat” and was being asked to leave Norway before the end of the week, the spokesperson added.

Norway has not named the Russian diplomat in question.

The Russian embassy in Oslo subsequently criticized Norway, saying that the Russian deputy trade representative “was unjustly detained.”

According to the embassy he was searched, and “not provided the opportunity to contact the Embassy or call a consular officer to the scene.”

Russia will “surely” draw conclusions, the statement read.

Russia has protested the “violation” of the diplomat’s status, according to the statement posted on the embassy’s official Facebook account in Russian and Norwegian.

The Norwegian national was employed by DNV GL, a classification society that advises the maritime, oil and gas industries.

During questioning, the man was reported to have admitted to passing on information and receiving money from the Russian diplomat.

The Russian embassy said DNV GL had “has many years of experience of cooperating with Russian companies and agencies responsible for oil and gas production, shipbuilding, large infrastructure projects, etc. Such cooperation never raised questions from the Norwegian side.”

DNV GL said the employee “did not have security clearance and has therefore not worked on projects for the defence industry, the Norwegian Armed Forces or other governmental agencies where security clearance is a prerequisite.”

The company said that he had “worked on a limited number of projects – primarily within materials technology. At the time of his arrest, he led a joint industry project on 3D printing.”

The company was mapping all projects he had been involved with in recent years and contacting relevant customers.