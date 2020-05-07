Norway announces further easing of coronavirus measures

Stockholm, 7 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Norway announced it would reopen all schools as of Monday after eight weeks of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, amid further easing of restrictions in the country.

“Our goal is that by June 15, most of what has been closed will be reopened,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday evening.

Schools from grade 5 to 10 and high schools would reopen from next week.

The reopening would be staggered, with restaurants and cafes due to open June 1 to serve food for takeaway.

The ban on travel abroad for health professionals was lifted, but international travel in general was not advised. People who arrive in Norway must stay in quarantine.

Health Minister Bent Hoie said however that the quarantine period would be reduced from 14 to 10 days from Monday.

The upper limit for private gatherings would this week be increased from five people to a maximum 20 people, given that they maintain 1 metre’s distance from each other, the government said.

Effective as of Thursday, gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed, suggesting that some cinemas, theatres and other cultural institutions can reopen.

Public gatherings of up to 200 people would be permitted from June 15.

Sports activities would also resume from this week, with social distancing and at most 20 people at a training session.

Solberg and other cabinet members told a press conference that it was necessary “to continue to keep control over the infection.”

In April, schools from grades 1 to 4 were reopened in the Scandinavian country of almost 5.4 million people.

As of Thursday, Norway had recorded 217 deaths due to Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.