Northern Irish parties meet with minister to revive government

London, 16 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Britain’s Northern Ireland Minister Julian Smith held bilateral talks with the leaders of the five parties represented in Belfast’s regional parliament on Monday in an attempt to revive a government that has not convened for almost three years.

Smith said voters had delivered a loud message to the politicians that the impasse had to end, Britain’s Press Association (PA) reported on Monday.

The two largest parties – the Catholic Irish Republican Sinn Fein party and the Protestant pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – lost votes in last week’s election for the British parliament in London. The DUP lost two of its lawmakers, including its Westminster party leader Nigel Dodds.

Smith said the parties realized that the people of Northern Ireland were desperate for the politicians to address the issue of public services, which have been run by civil servants in the absence of a functioning government, PA reported.

Healthcare workers affected by the crisis staged a protest at the parliament building in Stormont on the eastern edge of Belfast on Monday over pay and staff shortages.

The parties are due to meet later in the week with the British and Irish governments in a bid to get parliament working again, according to PA.

If the talks fail and parliament is not restored at Stormont by January 13, Smith will be legally obliged to call an election, PA reported.

Smith described the talks as positive, PA reported. In addition to the DUP, he met the leaders of the Ulster Unionist Party, the Irish nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) and the cross-community Alliance party.

“[W]e have to get our Northern Ireland parties governing in the best interests of Northern Ireland citizens,” PA cited Smith as saying.

The DUP and Sinn Fein have been arguing about reforming their government coalition for almost three years – so far without success. Northern Ireland has been without a devolved regional government since January 2017.

Under the peace deal that ended decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland, the Stormont parliament can only meet if the largest parties of the two denominations agree to cooperate.

Sinn Fein pulled out of the power-sharing government over the flawed Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, also known as “ash for cash,” overseen by DUP leader and former first minister Arlene Foster. The renewable energy incentive is believed to have cost the public purse half a billion pounds (670 million dollars).

Since then, the main disputes between the two parties have been over Sinn Fein’s demands to make the Irish language an official language in Northern Ireland and to allow same-sex marriage. The DUP resists both.

The DUP, which propped up the previous government of Theresa May, has now lost its role as kingmaker in the Westminster parliament after the resounding victory of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, which can now govern alone.