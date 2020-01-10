Northern Ireland parties break three-year power-sharing impasse

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein on Friday accepted a deal approved by Northern Ireland’s other main parties to resume power sharing after a three-year suspension.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney hailed the “historic” agreement, which followed intense negotiations involving the Irish and British governments and Northern Ireland’s five main political parties.

“The last 24 hours have been historic for Northern Ireland moving on,” Coveney tweeted.

He hailed his ministerial team for producing the “New Decade, New Approach” compromise agreement that the two governments published jointly late Thursday.

“This is a great step forward for the people of Northern Ireland and for restoring public confidence in stable devolved government and delivering much-needed reforms to public services,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

“After three years, it’s time to get back to work – for the people of Northern Ireland,” Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith added.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters that her party’s national executive had agreed on Friday to “re-enter the power-sharing institutions and to nominate ministers to the power-sharing executive.”

The last-minute deal should allow the British government to avoid calling elections to Northern Ireland’s devolved assembly, which would have been required if no agreement were reached by Monday.

The devolved assembly could now meet on Monday.

Sinn Fein, which seeks a united Ireland, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which wishes to remain in union with Britain, have shared power for most of the years following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which underpins Northern Ireland’s fragile peace process.

McDonald said the politicians faced “serious challenges,” including the impact of Brexit.

“The biggest and most significant challenge will be ensuring that we have genuine power sharing based on equality, respect, and integrity,” she said. “It requires everyone to step up.”

“At these historic times, we will also continue to work for Irish reunification,” McDonald added.

The DUP and the other parties had earlier signaled their acceptance of the draft agreement, despite reservations.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the deal would allow the devolved administration to be “re-established in a fair and balanced way.”

“This is not a perfect deal, and there are elements within it which we recognize are the product of long negotiations and represent compromise outcomes,” Foster said, adding that “there will always need to be give and take.”

Sinn Fein had demanded an act to make Irish an official language in Northern Ireland, but the draft deal proposes the compromise of appointing two language commissioners.

Smith had promised a financial package to fund health, education, and other services in the territory if the parties agreed to the deal.

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), the moderate Irish nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), and the center-left non-sectarian Alliance Party were also involved in the talks.

The impasse began in January 2017 with the resignation of late Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister to Foster, and his party’s refusal to nominate a successor.

Sinn Fein had criticized Foster over a flawed renewable energy scheme that is believed to have cost the public purse some 500 million pounds (670 million dollars).