North Macedonia welcomes Trump’s Middle East plan

Поврзани вести
Debate on PPO law ends in Parliament
29 January 2020 20:02
Blockade of PPO law adoption won’t be allowed: minister
29 January 2020 19:07
Two arrested for fake bomb threat at Skopje City Mall
29 January 2020 18:12
Bomb threat in Skopje City Mall a hoax: police
29 January 2020 16:43
Telegram’s ‘Public Room’ chat group shut down
29 January 2020 15:43
Osmani: Red line for deal on PPO law is resuming SPO cases
29 January 2020 15:29
Провери го и оваClose
-
US House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate14 January 2020 18:33
-
Trump says Iran ‘standing down’ as he backs off military conflict8 January 2020 19:14
-
Trump: Attack on Iranian general in Baghdad was done ‘to stop a war’4 January 2020 11:32