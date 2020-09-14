North Macedonia, Ukraine to bolster economic cooperation

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia and Ukraine have the capacity to heighten economic cooperation, concluded Deputy PM and Minister for Political System and Relations between the Communities, Artan Grubi, and Ukrainian Ambassador Natalya Zadorozhnyuk at a meeting Monday.

They discussed the measures taken in the two countries to tackle the health and economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Grubi’s office.

Zadorozhnyuk thanked North Macedonia for supporting Ukraine to accelerate its Euro-Atlantic integration efforts.