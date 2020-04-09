North Macedonia to sign agreement with EC for procurement of medication, medical gear

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – The government at a session on Thursday passed an information on the need for the signing of an agreement for procurement of medication and medical gear between North Macedonia and the European Commission.

Minister of Health Venko Filipche was tasked with signing and implementing the joint agreement, the government said in a press release.

Also, the government passed a conclusion on establishing a central mechanism to receive, monitor and distribute donations and aid the country has been receiving. Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani was named national coordinator for foreign aid.

“Under the conclusion, donations and aid will be put in one place and distributed according to the needs and priorities of the state institutions after having send requests,” said the press release.