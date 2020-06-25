North Macedonia to reopen airports on July 1

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia will fully reopen its two airports on Wednesday (July 1), with new protocols of work underway to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Minister of Transport and Communication Goran Sugareski said Thursday.

“The Government decided to reopen the airports on July 1, Wednesday. In line with protocols underway by TAV Airports and the Commission on Infectious Diseases, new protocols of travel to and from Macedonia will be introduced,” Sugareski said during Thursday’s visit to the Arachinovo village with PM Oliver Spasovski.

He announced a visit to the airport in the coming days together with the Health Minister, during which TAV and the Infectious Diseases Commission will will give a full presentation on the new protocols.

North Macedonia’s airports were closed on March 16, with the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the closure, airports were only operating for state, military, humanitarian, medical and sanitary flights.

TAV Macedonia issued on Wednesday new travel rules amid COVID-19 outbreak.