North Macedonia to organize April election as 30th NATO member: minister

Поврзани вести
EU ambassadors support implementation of reforms, Prespa Agreement, political dialogue
23 January 2020 16:25
Zaev: PPO law a systemic solution, country needs us all
23 January 2020 16:13
Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE refuses to back unconstitutional law on public prosecution
23 January 2020 16:06
Osmani: Election must be fair, democratic to ensure start of accession talks
23 January 2020 15:20
TI: North Macedonia drops 13 spots in latest global corruption ranking
23 January 2020 14:54
President Pendarovski meets his Cypriot counterpart in Israel
23 January 2020 14:33
Провери го и оваClose
-
Shekerinska: Parliament should be able to reconvene to make the years-long dream a reality24 December 2019 16:06
-
-
Netherlands expected to ratify NATO protocol by week’s end, France in early December12 November 2019 12:42