North Macedonia to organize April election as 30th NATO member: minister

I'm certain we'll organize the election as a 30th member of NATO, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Thursday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 23 January 2020 16:55
