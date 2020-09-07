North Macedonia to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday in line with health protocols

Skopje, 6 September 2002 (MIA) – North Macedonia is set to observe Independence Day on September 8, 2020, in line with the Infectious Diseases Commission’s protocol on organizing state events.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will address the nation on the occasion of the country’s 29th independence anniversary at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Moreover, a government delegation led by PM Zaev will also lay wreaths earlier on Tuesday morning at the graves of former presidents Kiro Gligorov and Boris Trajkovski.

Zaev will be joined at the event by First Deputy PM in charge of political system Artan Grubi, Deputy PM in charge of Fight Against Corruption, Sustainable Development and Human Resources Ljupcho Nikolovski, Minister of Education Mila Carovska and Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska.